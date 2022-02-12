Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades on Saturday collapsed on stage midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega-auction. He was rushed to the hospital and the auction temporarily halted.

Edmeades collapsed on stage while the bidding was on for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

According to an update from official broadcasters Star Sports, the auctioneer is “feeling better".

“The auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades is feeling better and his health situation is being monitored. The #IPLMegaAuction2022 will resume soon (sic)," Star Sports said in a tweet.

The auction began earlier in the day at 12 pm, with Shikhar Dhawan becoming the first player to be sold (to Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore).

Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, and Shakib Al Hasan were among the high-profile names who went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. However, these three names will pop up again in the auction and they might find bidders in the accelerated part of the auction.

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore.

Nitish Rana was picked up by KKR for ₹8 crore while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹8.75 crore. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold as no franchise showed interest in him.

India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹4.6 crore. Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹8.5 crore. India batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹2 crore.

England opening batter Jason Roy was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crore. Proteas player David Miller went unsold in the auction as there were no takers for him, however, he might be picked up in the accelerated auction which will take place later on.

India opening batter Devdutt Padikkal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.75 crore, while Suresh Raina and Steve Smith went unsold in the auction. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹4.4 crore.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for ₹12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for ₹6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore.

