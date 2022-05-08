This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation
Delhi Capitals players were once again forced into isolation in the ongoing IPL-15 after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for Covid-19, according to news agency PTI report.
"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Sources said a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms. It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation.
Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus.
The Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai. As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.
Meanwhile, DC Toli, the Official Fan Community of Delhi Capitals teamed up with Plogman of India Ripu Daman Bevli and Ploggers of India Community to organize a Plog Run with over 50 participants. The collaborative initiative aims at encouraging Delhi Capitals Fans to keep the city clean and adopt a litter-free lifestyle.
Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter and has recently gained popularity as an effective way to maintain fitness while creating a meaningful impact. The joint plogging initiative hosted by Delhi Capitals was held in and around DLF Phase IV Galleria Market in Gurgaon, with over 20 kgs of litter collected by the participants.
The activity was led by Ripu Daman Bevli also known as the Plogman of India and the pioneer of India's first eco-fitness movement - Litter Free India, combining Fit India & Swachh Bharat. He has organized over 600 cleanups in more than 100 cities across the country, inspiring thousands of Indians to adopt eco-friendly practices.