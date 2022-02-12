IPL 2022: Each team's costliest pick in the league since 20141 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2022, 10:37 AM IST
A total of 1,214 players registered for the IPL mega auction but only the governing body shortlisted only 590 out of them.
The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, gets underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.
A total of 1,214 players registered for the mega auction but only the governing body shortlisted only 590 out of them. Each player has been placed in a base price category, with the lowest being INR 20 lakh and the highest being INR 2 crore.
These players were the costliest pick for the IPL teams since 2014:
Chris Morris: ₹16.25 crore (2021)
Yuvraj Singh: ₹16 crore (2015)
Pat Cummins: ₹15.5 crore (2020)
Kyle Jamieson: ₹15 crore (2021)
Jhye Richardson: ₹14 crore (2021)
Manish Pandey: ₹11 crore (2018)
Krishnappa Gowtham: ₹9.25 crore (2021)
Unal Pandya: ₹8.8 crore (2018)
