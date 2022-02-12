OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  IPL 2022: Each team's costliest pick in the league since 2014
The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, gets underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.  

A total of 1,214 players registered for the mega auction but only the governing body shortlisted only 590 out of them. Each player has been placed in a base price category, with the lowest being INR 20 lakh and the highest being INR 2 crore.

These players were the costliest pick for the IPL teams since 2014:

Chris Morris: 16.25 crore (2021)

Yuvraj Singh: 16 crore (2015)

Pat Cummins: 15.5 crore (2020)

Kyle Jamieson: 15 crore (2021)

Jhye Richardson: 14 crore (2021)

Manish Pandey: 11 crore (2018)

Krishnappa Gowtham: 9.25 crore (2021)

Unal Pandya: 8.8 crore (2018)

