The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, gets underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.

A total of 1,214 players registered for the mega auction but only the governing body shortlisted only 590 out of them. Each player has been placed in a base price category, with the lowest being INR 20 lakh and the highest being INR 2 crore.

These players were the costliest pick for the IPL teams since 2014:

Chris Morris: ₹16.25 crore (2021)

Yuvraj Singh: ₹16 crore (2015)

Pat Cummins: ₹15.5 crore (2020)

Kyle Jamieson: ₹15 crore (2021)

Jhye Richardson: ₹14 crore (2021)

Manish Pandey: ₹11 crore (2018)

Krishnappa Gowtham: ₹9.25 crore (2021)

Unal Pandya: ₹8.8 crore (2018)

View Full Image Photo: Mint

