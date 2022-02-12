Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  IPL 2022: Each team's costliest pick in the league since 2014

IPL 2022: Each team's costliest pick in the league since 2014

Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Livemint

A total of 1,214 players registered for the IPL mega auction but only the governing body shortlisted only 590 out of them.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, gets underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.  

The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, gets underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.  

A total of 1,214 players registered for the mega auction but only the governing body shortlisted only 590 out of them. Each player has been placed in a base price category, with the lowest being INR 20 lakh and the highest being INR 2 crore.

A total of 1,214 players registered for the mega auction but only the governing body shortlisted only 590 out of them. Each player has been placed in a base price category, with the lowest being INR 20 lakh and the highest being INR 2 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

These players were the costliest pick for the IPL teams since 2014:

Chris Morris: 16.25 crore (2021)

Yuvraj Singh: 16 crore (2015)

Pat Cummins: 15.5 crore (2020)

Kyle Jamieson: 15 crore (2021)

Jhye Richardson: 14 crore (2021)

Manish Pandey: 11 crore (2018)

Krishnappa Gowtham: 9.25 crore (2021)

Unal Pandya: 8.8 crore (2018)

View Full Image
Photo: Mint
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!