IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live: Royals are 75 for two after 11 overs3 min read . Updated: 29 May 2022, 08:59 PM IST
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson
Listen to this article
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals has opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson.
Catch Live Updates here:
Teams:
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samso (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.