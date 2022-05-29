OPEN APP
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live: Royals are 75 for two after 11 overs
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals has opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson.

Catch Live Updates here:

  • Royals are 75 for two after 11 overs.
  • Mohammad Shami bowls a decent length ball outside off stump to Jos Buttler, who smashes it straight and forcefully with his front foot, right to the fielder. Jos Buttler plays an aggressive pull shot on the back foot for 4 runs and plays an aggressive off drive on the front foot for 4 runs off the next ball again.
  • Hardik Pandya dismisses Sanju Samson, throwing outside off stump with a short length ball. The pitch's high bounce causes the bat face to pivot for the pull, and the ball holes out! Sai Kishore has yet another catch on his hands.
  • Two singles back to back, and the next one goes for a dot. Rashid Khan goes for another single in the next. The final ball of Rashid's over, too, goes for a dot. Royals are 44 for 1 after six overs.
  • Sanju Samson plays an ambitious cover drive on the back foot for 4 runs off Rashid Khan's short of decent length delivery, pitched outside off stump.
  • Dot ball to end the over. Royals are 37 for 1 after five overs.
  • Sanju Samson hits a lofted on drive for four runs on the front foot.
  • First wicket for Yash Dayal. Sai Kishore takes the catch and Yashasvi Jaiswal goes for 22. Royals are 31 for 1 after four overs.
  • Yash Dayal bowls a short length ball outside off stump to Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yashasvi Jaiswal hooks it for 6 runs.
  • Single off the first two balls of the fourth over, and the third one remains a dot ball. Nice fielding by Rashid Khan, who restricts Royals to just two runs. 
  • Mohammad Shami bowls a decent length ball to Yashasvi Jaiswal, pitching on off stump, and Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a lofted off drive on the front foot for four runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal hits an ambitious lofted off drive on the front foot for 6 runs on the next ball, which is pitched outside off stump. Jaiswal hits a three-run pull shot on the back foot with the last ball of the over. Royals are 21 for nil after three overs.
  • Yash Dayal bowls a short length ball to Jos Buttler, pitching on off stump, and Jos Buttler plays an aggressive cut shot for four runs. Yash Dayal bowls a short, decent length ball to Yashasvi Jaiswal, pitching on off stump, Yashasvi Jaiswal awkwardly plays an aggressive pull shot on the back foot, no run.
  • Mohammed Shami starts strong, just giving 2 runs and restricted IPL 2022 highest scorer Jos Buttler.


Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samso (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

