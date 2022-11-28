On 29 May 2022, the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was attended by 1,01,566 people, setting a new world record.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has entered the Guinness World Record.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made an announcement on its official twitter handle.
The milestone was achieved for the largest crowd attendance during a T20 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
"A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL," tweeted BCCI.
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to clinch the IPL 2022 title.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah also shared this achievement and wrote, “Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI."
The Motera stadium was built in 1982 and was refurbished in 2021. It hosted the second qualifier as well as the final of the 15th season of IPL on 29th of May 2022.
Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore, and with a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000.
"The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together," stated a note from the Press Information Bureau giving specifics of the enormous structure.
