IPL 2022 final: One unique record in this year's IPL.Details here

IPL 2022 final: One unique record in this year's IPL.
- This edition also had a record unique in its own way where the most successful teams in the history of IPL find it hard to get going in the tournament.
The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) will finally get a new champion today as Rajasthan Royals(RR) and Gujarat Titans(GT) will look to cross the final hurdle and be crowned as the new champions of the world's most-watched T20 cricket league.
This edition of IPL was one of the most competitive one as ten teams fight it out for reaching the finals. In the end, it will be a battle of first-timers versus first-ever champs. With both sides possessing world-class batting and bowling attacks, fans are surely guaranteed an entertaining high octane clash fitting the standards of an IPL final. But only one of those teams will be on the right side of the history and emerge as the champions.
However,this edition also had a record unique in its own way where the most successful teams in the history of IPL find it hard to get going in the tournament.
Nine-time finalist Chennai Super Kings finished in the ninth position in this year's IPL points table only just above the Mumbai Indians(MI)
IPL 2022 is surely one of the editions of the IPLwhich the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will like to forget and get over it soo. The team with most numbers of wins in finals(5) are the wooden spoon holders this season.
Last year's finalist and the third most successful team in the IPL history, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also had a year to forget. After getting a new skipper in the form of Shreyas Iyer,the team started on the right note but then lost its way in the middle and never getting the right team combination. The only bright spot for KKR in this year's IPLwas the all-around performance of the star Caribbean player Andre Russell.
The fortunes of the Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) did not change even after its star player Virat Kohli gave up the captaincy of the franchise. The team which reached the knockout stages atleast seven times once again failed to break the jinx as they lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match in the play-offs.