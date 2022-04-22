This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.09:48 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball
It was a very nostalgic moment for fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who witnessed the vintage Dhoni in an IPL match as he helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians in a match that changed fortunes during the entire course of the game. It took a special finishing touch by one of the finest finishers of the game to seal the game for CSK. Chennai Super Kings registered their eighth win in the last ball of the match while chasing and becoming the first time to do so in IPL.
The masterclass of Dhoni's innings was appreciated by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja who after the match was seen bowing down and paying his respects to the former Chennai skipper for his unbelievable knock. The video soon went viral on social media and garnered praise from all over.
Ravindra Jadeja in a post-match presentation said,"We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's still here and doing it for us. Yes, he (Mukesh) has bowled well up front and done well for us in the powerplay."
"If you aren't winning games, you still want to be calm. (On him dropping catches) It happens, that's why I never take fielding for granted and practise hard. We need to work on our fielding, can't afford to drop catches," he added.
The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.
This was MI's seventh consecutive defeat of IPL 2022 and have become the first team to lose their first seven matches in an Indian Premier League season.