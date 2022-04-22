It was a very nostalgic moment for fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who witnessed the vintage Dhoni in an IPL match as he helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians in a match that changed fortunes during the entire course of the game. It took a special finishing touch by one of the finest finishers of the game to seal the game for CSK. Chennai Super Kings registered their eighth win in the last ball of the match while chasing and becoming the first time to do so in IPL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}