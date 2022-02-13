OPEN APP
IPL 2022 mega auction: Fast bowlers steal the show
The two-day mega auction which began on Saturday saw franchises go all out to buy the pacers and were seen picking both Indian and foreign pacers at a huge price. Deepak Chahar was the most expensive pacer who was bought by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) for a whopping 14 crore. 

On day 2 of the auction, England’s Liam Livingstone became the highest paid overseas player as Punjab Kings went on to pay 11.5 crore. The other pacers who did well in the auction include Shardul Thakur who was bought by Delhi Capitals for 10.75 cr, Harshal Patel by RCB for 10.75 cr. Uncapped India player Avesh Khan was bought by  Lucknow Super Giants for 10 cr, Prasidh Krishna for 10 cr by RR.

Among the foreign players who got big amount during the auction are Lockie Feguson of New Zealand getting 10 cr from Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada  who was paid 9.25 cr by Punjab Kings, Trent Boult getting 8 cr from RR and Pat Cummins getting 7.25 cr from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pacer Shivam Mavi was picked up by KKR for 7.25 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent 14 crore to acquire pacer Deepak Chahar. Umesh Yadav went unsold while T Natarajan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for 4 crore. Shardul Thakur was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore.Khaleel Ahmed is acquired by Delhi Capitals for 5.25 crore. Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera is acquired by Lucknow for 2 crore

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 4.2 crores after a bidding war between SRH, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is acquired by Delhi Capitals for 4.2 crore

Jaydev Unadkat is acquired by Mumbai Indians for 1.30 cr and Pacer Navdeep Saini is acquired by RR for 2.60 crore on day two of the mega auction.

 

