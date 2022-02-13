The two-day mega auction which began on Saturday saw franchises go all out to buy the pacers and were seen picking both Indian and foreign pacers at a huge price. Deepak Chahar was the most expensive pacer who was bought by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) for a whopping ₹14 crore.

On day 2 of the auction, England’s Liam Livingstone became the highest paid overseas player as Punjab Kings went on to pay ₹11.5 crore. The other pacers who did well in the auction include Shardul Thakur who was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 cr, Harshal Patel by RCB for ₹10.75 cr. Uncapped India player Avesh Khan was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 cr, Prasidh Krishna for ₹10 cr by RR.

Among the foreign players who got big amount during the auction are Lockie Feguson of New Zealand getting 10 cr from Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada who was paid ₹9.25 cr by Punjab Kings, Trent Boult getting 8 cr from RR and Pat Cummins getting ₹7.25 cr from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pacer Shivam Mavi was picked up by KKR for ₹7.25 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent ₹14 crore to acquire pacer Deepak Chahar. Umesh Yadav went unsold while T Natarajan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹4 crore. Shardul Thakur was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore.Khaleel Ahmed is acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹5.25 crore. Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera is acquired by Lucknow for ₹2 crore

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹4.2 crores after a bidding war between SRH, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹4.2 crore

Jaydev Unadkat is acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.30 cr and Pacer Navdeep Saini is acquired by RR for ₹2.60 crore on day two of the mega auction.

