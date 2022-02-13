IPL 2022 mega auction: Fast bowlers steal the show

On day 2 of the auction, England’s Liam Livingstone became the highest paid overseas player as Punjab Kings went on to pay ₹11.5 crore. The other pacers who did well in the auction include Shardul Thakur who was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 cr, Harshal Patel by RCB for ₹10.75 cr. Uncapped India player Avesh Khan was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 cr, Prasidh Krishna for ₹10 cr by RR.