The two-day auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on Saturday in Bengaluru, saw many Indian stars Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Shreyas Iyer breaking the ₹10 crore barrier. The 15th edition of IPL, the world's most valuable cricket tournament, begins next month, with a final schedule in May.

What is most notable is that Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for ₹10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought India batsman Shreyas Iyer for ₹12.25 crore. More all-rounders also joined the ₹10 crore club.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur got acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore in the mega auction while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore.West Indies player Nicholas Pooran was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad at ₹10.75 crore. Rising pace starPrasid Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹10 crore and the Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹10 crore

Among the foreign players Sri Lankan bowling sensation Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore. England batter Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering 11.50 crore deal from Punjab King.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris however holds the record for most expensive buys in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals had paid ₹16.25 crore for Morris in IPL auction last year. The costliest Indian buy record is still held by all-rounder Yuvraj Singh when Delhi Daredevils bought him for ₹16 crore in 2015.

IPL 2022 auction saw participation from two new additions in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The teams bid for 600 foreign and Indian players to fill 217 places in the auction to reset their teams after retaining few of their top players.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians bought back wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore while holders Chennai Super Kings forked out ₹14 crore to keep Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!