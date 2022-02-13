OPEN APP
The two-day auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on Saturday in Bengaluru, saw many Indian stars Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Shreyas Iyer breaking the 10 crore barrier. The 15th edition of IPL, the world's most valuable cricket tournament, begins next month, with a final schedule in May.

What is most notable is that Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. 

Two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought India batsman Shreyas Iyer for 12.25 crore. More all-rounders also joined the 10 crore club.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur got acquired by Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore in the mega auction while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 10.75 crore.West Indies player Nicholas Pooran was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad at 10.75 crore. Rising pace starPrasid Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for 10 crore and the  Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson was acquired by Gujarat Titans for 10 crore

Among the foreign players Sri Lankan bowling sensation Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 10.75 crore. England batter Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering 11.50 crore deal from Punjab King.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris however holds the record for most expensive buys in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals had paid 16.25 crore for Morris in IPL auction last year. The costliest Indian buy record is still held by all-rounder Yuvraj Singh when Delhi Daredevils bought him for 16 crore in 2015.

IPL 2022 auction saw participation from two new additions in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The teams bid for 600 foreign and Indian players to fill 217 places in the auction to reset their teams after retaining few of their top players.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians bought back wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan for 15.25 crore while holders Chennai Super Kings forked out 14 crore to keep Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar.

 

