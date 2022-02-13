IPL 2022 mega auction: The 10 crore club gets bigger

All-rounder Shardul Thakur got acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore in the mega auction while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore.West Indies player Nicholas Pooran was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad at ₹10.75 crore. Rising pace starPrasid Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹10 crore and the Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹10 crore