Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leading as the Chennai Super Kings captain once again as Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday announced to step down as the leader of Indian Premier League (IPL) team. This comes after the team lost six out of its eight matches in the ongoing edition of IPL. As per an official statement, Jadeja has decided to resign to focus and concentrate more on his game.

CSK's official Twitter handle said, Jadeja to handover CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni: Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.

Jadeja- was part of the team since 2012. He became the third player to lead the Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. During the start of this season, Dhoni had handed him the captaincy.

Apart from CSK suffering in the IPL severely, Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.