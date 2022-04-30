IPL 2022: MS Dhoni to lead CSK again; Ravindra Jadeja resigns

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leading as the Chennai Super Kings captain once again as Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday announced to step down as the leader of Indian Premier League (IPL) team. This comes after the team lost six out of its eight matches in the ongoing edition of IPL. As per an official statement, Jadeja has decided to resign to focus and concentrate more on his game.

