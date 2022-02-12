IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer solid options as captain for KKR, says CEO

"First of all, delighted with how the first session went for us. To get back Pat Cummins at that price, actually, we thought he would go at a higher price so we are delighted with that. Obviously, Shreyas is a quality Indian batter, so that's fantastic and we are very excited," said Mysore while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}