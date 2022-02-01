NEW DELHI : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) backed Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced its 2022 player auction list with 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

This will be the 15th season of the cricket league and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament, the board said in a statement.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to associate nations. Capped players are those that have made an appearance for their national teams.

They said there will be battle to acquire Indian cricketing talent like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow SuperGiants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names – Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc. – in their squad.

The highest reserve price is ₹2 crore and 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

The league has always been one where talent and opportunity coexist and India’s U19 stars such as Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and some of the talked-about Indian cricketers such as Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, etc. will be looking to cash in and make their mark during the auction and then, in the competition. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru, said a statement from Jay Shah, BCCI's honorary secretary.

