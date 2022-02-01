IPL 2022 player auction list announced by BCCI

The league has always been one where talent and opportunity coexist and India’s U19 stars such as Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and some of the talked-about Indian cricketers such as Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, etc. will be looking to cash in and make their mark during the auction and then, in the competition. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru, said a statement from Jay Shah, BCCI's honorary secretary.