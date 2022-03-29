This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the final contest of the opening round of IPL 2022 fixtures, the Royals will be taking on Hyderabad in their season opener
Rajasthan had in 2021 finished seventh on the points table, while Hyderabad finished last
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl first in their opening match of the IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.
“We are going to have a bowl. I think it will play pretty well, the grass is short and potential dew factor, so we will try and make use of that. Most of the team has been here for a week to ten days and that has been really helpful," said SRH captain Kane Williamson at the time of the toss.
“Really excited to get the tournament started. Every team is faced with the same challenges and it will be great to be get going. They (coaching staff) have been amazing, so much knowledge there to tap into and they are also excited," he added.
Both the teams had a forgetful 2021 with a bottom-two finish and are looking to make a winning start in the ongoing season.
SunRisers' choice of its players came as a surprise to many, as it chose to retain the likes of two of their most promising youngsters – Umran Malik and Abdul Samad – while letting go of their English power-hitters – Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.
Rajasthan Royals, on the contrary, will be bringing together a string of fresh faces as Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion will be bringing in a boatload of experience that can completely transform their chequered bowling unit, that has always been a major spot of bother for the Royals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik.