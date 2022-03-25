Indian cricket's crown jewel, the Indian Premier League(IPL), is back home: bigger, better and longer. It will be the first time since 2011 that 10 teams be fighting it out for the most coveted T20 trophy in world cricket. Two new entrants, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans, fetching a combined price of approximately USD 1.7 billion show that brand IPL keeps getting bigger.

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.The 15th season will start on 26 March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On 27 March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29 March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22 May at the Wankhede Stadium. The number of games have been increased to 74 from 60 with the addition of new teams, extending the IPL window to over two months.

Where to watch IPL 2022

Cricket fans can watch live cricket actions of all the matches of the IPL 2022 on on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

IPL 2022 will be available on live streaming platforms of the Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV, and, Airtel TV in India.

