IPL 2022 to start in March last week, will lock in venues before auction: Jay Shah
The 2020 edition of IPL was entirely held in the UAE while the second half of the 2021 edition was held across the Emirates

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin in the last week of March and continue till May-end, said Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.

“The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India," he added.
Further, he stated that venues for IPL 2022 will be locked in before the mega auction, scheduled for 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru.
“BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the Covid-19 situation with new variants remains fluid. Mega IPL auction will take place on 12 and 13 February and we will lock in venues before that," said Shah.
According to PTI, the BCCI was initially mulling two start dates for the next IPL with some preferring a 27 March kickoff and a few other influential people wanting the mega event to begin on 2 April, which conforms to the Lodha Committee ruling.
"Some of the owners prefer 27 March start but India play their last international game against Sri Lanka, a T20I at Lucknow on 18 March, and then you need a 14-day gap as per Lodha rule which is why 2 April is also an option for start date," reported the news agency, quoting a BCCI official.
It has also been reported that all the 10 IPL owners, including the two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad, want India as the host country for the 2022 IPL, with Mumbai and Pune being the two preferred cities.
Their second choice is the United Arab Emirates where the IPL has been organised thrice while the final option is South Africa where the mega event was held back in 2009.
