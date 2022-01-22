Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022: Two new teams announce their draft picks, KL Rahul and Hardik to lead the sides

IPL 2022: Two new teams announce their draft picks, KL Rahul and Hardik to lead the sides

 India's Hardik Pandya.
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Livemint

  • Ahmedabad has chosen Hardik Pandya ( 15 crore), Rashid Khan ( 15 crore), and Shubman Gill ( 8 crore). While Lucknow has opted to go with KL Rahul ( 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi ( 4 crore)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow have officially named their draft picks ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2022 season.

Ahmedabad has chosen Hardik Pandya ( 15 crore), Rashid Khan ( 15 crore), and Shubman Gill ( 8 crore). While Lucknow has opted to go with KL Rahul ( 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi ( 4 crore).

The CVC-owned Ahmedabad have picked Hardik and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for 15 crore each while shelling out 7 crore for batter Shubman Gill, their director of cricket Vikram Solanki announced on Star Sports.

The RPSG group owned Lucknow franchise signed Rahul for 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 4 crore.

Talking about Lucknow, KL Rahul will don the captaincy hat. Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians while KL Rahul decided to part ways with Punjab Kings as he wanted to go to auction.

In the 2021 season, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill played for SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively.

IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team had received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.

Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. "Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

 

