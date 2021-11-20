Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played in India.

"I know you are all eagerly waiting to watch Chennai Super Kings play at Chepauk. The moment is not very far, the 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting with new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like," said Jay Shah during an event here at Chennai.

Talking about Chennai Super Kings's success in IPL 2022, Jay Shah said: "A lot of credit for CSK's success over the years has to go to N Srinivasan as he has stood by his team in the difficult times. I must add that Kasi Viswanathan is like a glue that binds the team together. Season by season he has navigated the team."

"How can one take CSK lightly when you have a captain like MS Dhoni. Dhoni is the heartbeat and backbone of CSK. Mahi is the most successful captain India has ever produced. The bond he has made and the legacy he has created will stay for ages," he added.

IPL 2021 was won by CSK and it was the fourth title under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Earlier, after winning the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni remained tight-lipped regarding his participation in the next year's edition of the tournament.

For IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.