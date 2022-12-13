IPL 2023: Auction dates, players under hammer revealed

“A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs. 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are on the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore," IPL said in a statement.