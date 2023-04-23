Home / Sports / Cricket News /  IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR: It’s MSD against Nitish Rana tonight; match preview, key players, where and when to watch
2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:03 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
File: Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP)Premium
File: Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP)

  • So far, both the teams have clashed in a total of 27 games, where CSK managed to win 17 games while Kolkata Knight Riders bagged 8 games.

Sitting comfortably at the third spot in the TATA Indian Premier League 2023, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai is eyeing to touch the top spot post the match with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on 23 April.

Dhoni's CSK squad have already won four of its matches out of six played and attained 8 points with a net run rate of +0.355. On the contrary, Nitish Rana's KKR, which also played 6 matches, have lost 4 of its games and are currently placed in the 8th spot.

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous match defeated the Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in a comfortable fashion. But, the two-time champions KKR is looking forward to get back to its winnings post their last defeat against David Warner-led Delhi Capitals.

Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

KKR vs CSK pitch report: The team batting first will have most of the advantage to put a high score as Eden Gardens in Kolkata is typical batter-friendly pitch. Though spinners will have an advantage, pacers may click few wickets due as a little swing is expected too.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, KKR vs CSK:

The IPL 2023 match, KKR vs CSK, will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the KKR vs CSK match start?

The IPL 2023 match, KKR vs CSK, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 23).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between KKR vs CSK will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, KKR vs CSK, will be available on Jio Cinema.

