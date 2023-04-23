IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR: It’s MSD against Nitish Rana tonight; match preview, key players, where and when to watch2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:03 PM IST
- So far, both the teams have clashed in a total of 27 games, where CSK managed to win 17 games while Kolkata Knight Riders bagged 8 games.
Sitting comfortably at the third spot in the TATA Indian Premier League 2023, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai is eyeing to touch the top spot post the match with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on 23 April.
