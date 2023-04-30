IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone help Kings beat CSK by 4 wickets2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Batting first, CSK set a target of 201 runs to chase for Punjab Kings, which the latter completed and defeated the four-time IPL champions by 4 wickets.
Despite a great knock by Devon Conway, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lost their match against Punjab Kings by 4 wickets at the Indian Premier League in Chennai on 30 April.
