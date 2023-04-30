Despite a great knock by Devon Conway, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lost their match against Punjab Kings by 4 wickets at the Indian Premier League in Chennai on 30 April.

Batting first, CSK set a target of 201 runs to chase for Punjab Kings, which the latter completed and defeated the four-time IPL champions by 4 wickets.

CSK innings:

After winning the toss, CSK skipper MSD decided to bat first. Both the openers -- Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway -- gave CSK a good opening. In the 10th over, Gaikwad (37) was sent back to the pavilion by PBKS' Sikandar Raza.

Following this, Shivam Dube (28) arrived at the pitch and tried to set a good partnership with Conway (92*). But, he lost his wicket to Arshdeep Singh in the 14th over.

After this, CSK lost two quick wickets of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. With Dhoni's two sixes in the last over set the mood of the match and CSK scored 200 runs in 20 overs after losing 4 wickets.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza picked one wicket each.

PBKS innings:

Chasing a target of 201 runs against Dhoni's CSK squad is not an easy job. But PBKS openers were firm that they can do it. Prabhsimran Singh (42) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28) started the chase by building a good partnership.

But soon Dhawan has to go back as Tushar Deshpande took his wicket in the 5th over. Following this, Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the the 9th over. Jadeja even send Atharva Taide (13) in the 11th over.

However, Liam Livingstone (40) and Sam Curran (29) stood on the pitch and kept scoring. They were soon departed Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana in the 16th and 17th over. Deshpande even took the wicket of Jitesh Sharma (21) in the 19th over.

After this, M Shahrukh Khan and Sikandar Raza made the necessary runs needed to win and PBKS defeated the CSK by 4 wickets.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande took 3 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja took 2 and Matheesha Pathirana clinched one.

After this match, CSK is at the 4th spot in the TATA IPL 2023 rankings with 10 points, followed by PBKS, which also has 10 points. The difference is the net run rate, where CSK is leading.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saurav Mukherjee A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others. Read more from this author