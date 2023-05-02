IPL 2023 DC Vs GT: Mohammad Shami takes 4 wickets as Delhi Capitals sets a target of 1311 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:41 PM IST
The batting line-up of DC collapsed against the fiery bowlers of Gujarat Titans with five wickets lost during the first five overs
Delhi Capitals (DC) was restricted to 130 runs on Tuesday during the Match 44 of the IPL 2023, as Gujarat Titans' Mohammad Shami bowled a beautiful spell and took four wickets. The batting line-up of DC collapsed against the fiery bowlers of GT who took five wickets during the first five overs.
