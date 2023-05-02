Delhi Capitals (DC) was restricted to 130 runs on Tuesday during the Match 44 of the IPL 2023, as Gujarat Titans' Mohammad Shami bowled a beautiful spell and took four wickets. The batting line-up of DC collapsed against the fiery bowlers of GT who took five wickets during the first five overs.

Mohammad Shami dismissed dangerous batter Phil Salt on the first ball of the innings and soon skipper David Warner followed on the score of mere 2 runs. Shami continued to dominate during the third over of the game and soon Rilee Rossouw was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha.

Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg soon joined their team in the dugout as Mohammad Shami struck twice during the fifth over.

Axar Patel and Aman Khan stabilised the innings a bit and played some rare boundaries, but soon Mohit Sharma dismissed Axar Patel at a score of 27 and DC lost another hope towards a respectable score.

Aman Khan continued his struggle for the runs and also completed his crucial half-century in 41 balls which included three fours and three sixes. But, soon GT's star bowler Rashid Khan striked and Aman Khan's remarkable innings came to an end.

At the end of first innings, Delhi Capitals score was 130/8