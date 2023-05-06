Hello User
Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2023 DC Vs RCB: Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh lead Capitals beat Challengers by 7 wickets

IPL 2023 DC Vs RCB: Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh lead Capitals beat Challengers by 7 wickets

2 min read . 06 May 2023 Saurav Mukherjee
Delhi Capitals batter Phil Salt plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

By the end of 20 overs, RCB managed to put 181 runs on scoreboard after losing 4 wickets.

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 by 7 wickets in Delhi on Saturday.

Playing against Delhi Capitals in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 5 May, Royal Challengers Bangalore gave 182 runs target for DC to chase.

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis decided this his squad will bat first.

On Saturday, RCB's both openers – Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis – appeared calm and composed when they entered the pitch. They gave the the required start for the team as they built a solid partnership.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 7,000 IPL runs. A look at his scorecard since 2008

But then in the 11th over, Plessis (45) was sent back to pavilion by DC' Mitchell Marsh. Glenn Maxwell who came to bat next was sent for duck by March in the same over.

However, Mahipal Lomror (54*) understood the situation and set a partnership with Kohli (55), who was departed by Mukesh Kumar in the 16th over. DC's Khaleel Ahmed later in the last over dismissed reliable Dinesh Kartik (11).

By the end of 20 overs, RCB managed to put 181 runs on scoreboard after losing 4 wickets.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh took two wickets, while, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed picked one each.

Chasing a target of 182 runs, DC openers – David Warner (22) and Phil Salt (87*) – played an attacking game from the very beginning. When the partnership between the two was tarnishing RCB's bowling attack, Josh Hazlewood picked Warner's wicket in the 6th over.

Following this, Mitchell Marsh came to bat and he too hits some great shots with Salt who had already hit a half century. But he (Marsh) was dismissed by Harshal Patel in the 11th over.

Later, Rilee Rossouw (35*) came to the pitch, and he too kept the tempo and hit fabulous shots. The Delhi Capitals defeated the Royal Challengers by 7 wickets with 20 balls remaining.

After this match, Delhi Capital moved a step up in the IPL points table and is currently at the 9th spot. They have played 10 matches, lost 6 and won 4. On the contrary, RCB has played 10 matches and out of them, won 5 and lost five. They are in the fifth spot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
