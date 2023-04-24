IPL 2023 DC Vs SRH: Sundar restricts Capitals, Sunrisers need 145 runs to win

Playing their seventh match in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on 22 April, its a situation of do or die for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner chose to bat first against Sunrisers. He is the first captain to opt to bat in Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

Perhaps, citing the pitch report, which says Hyderabad to be high-scoring track, Warner took the decision. But, when asked to Sunrisers' skipper what he would have done, Aiden Markram said that Sunrisers wanted to bowl first anyway.

Opening the innings in Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals' batting order showed the same disappointing start and began on a upsetting note. Opener Philip Salt went back for a golden duck as SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed him the way to pavilion in the very first over.

Following this, DC skipper David Warner and Mitchell Marsh tried to build a partnership, but SRH's pacer T Natarajan dismissed Marsh in the 5th over, who had scored 25 runs in 15 balls.

Post powerplay, Warner tried to pace up the game, Washington Sundar has joined the party and removed David Warner for 21 in the 8th over.

After this, DC sent Sarfaraz Khan (10) to hit some good runs a set a respectable score for the opponents to chase, but was sent back by Washington Sundar in the 8th over. In the same over, Sundar clicked another wicket of Aman Khan (4). But the end of 8 overs, DC's score was 62/5.

Understanding the situation, Pandey and Axar took hold of the game, and set a partnership. When it appeared that DC will set a good score, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Patel (34) in the 18th over. Soon the batting order stated to collapse again, as Pandey was runout Washington Sundar. By the end of 20 overs, Warner-led Delhi Capitals managed to score 144 runs after losing 9 wickets. SRH now need 145 runs to chase at 7.25 rpo.

Post the disastrous start, DC sent Manish Pandey and Axar Patel to bat. Until 10 overs were completed, the DC somehow managed to put 72 runs after losing 5 wickets.

For SRH, Washington Sundar clicked 3 wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked 2 and T Natarajan clinched one wicket.

It is to be known that both SRH and DC are the bottom of the TATA IPL 2023 points tally. Till now, SRH has played 6 games and won 2, while DC managed to win only 1 match in 6 played.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saurav Mukherjee A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.