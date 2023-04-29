IPL 2023 DC vs SRH: Sunrisers set 198 runs for Capitals to chase

Situated at the bottom of the Indian Premium League, Delhi Capitals is playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the TATA IPL 2023 in Delhi on 29 April.
After winning the toss, SRH Aiden Markram chose to bat and the team scored an impressive target of 198 runs for Capitals to chase.
The SRH's batting order couldn't give a good start and lost 2 wickets -- Mayank Agarwal (5) and Rahul Tripathi (10) -- in the powerplay itself. Following this, the squad also lost two important wickets -- Aiden Markram (8) and Harry Brook (0) -- in the next couple of overs.
However, opener Abhishek Sharma stood firm and built a strong partnership with Heinrich Klaasen. Sharma even completed his half-century and scored 67 runs in 36 balls before being sent to pavilion by AR Patel in the 12th over.
After Sharma, Klaasen scored an unbeaten 53 runs in 27 runs, while Abdul Samad scored 28 runs. After 20 overs, SRH scored 197 runs by losing 6 wickets.
For DC, Mitchell Marsh took four wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel picked one wicket each.