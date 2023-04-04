The seventh match of the TATA IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday, April 4.

As the defending champions (GT) won their previous match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, their confidence is on a higher side. The Hardik Pandya's squad including Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha and the skipper himself looks promising on the batting side.

Also, in the bowling attack too, their squad looks balanced. Be it the experienced Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya or Rashid Khan, the GT bowlers can make the opponents sweat on any given day.

Looking at the Delhi Capital's side, the David Warner-led squad would like to win the match at any cost, citing they lost their the season's opener to Lucknow Super Giants. Also, DC is playing on its home turf too, so there is an added pressure.

Led by star batters David Warner, Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and power hitter Sarfaraz Khan, the DC will try to get back to its momentum. Plus, presence of bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar can change the game at any point of time.

On the downside, injuries of Kane Williamson and Risabh Pant have created an issue for both the teams.

Probable teams for DC and GT:

Delhi Capitals (DC):

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

DC vs GT Pitch Report:

As the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a slower one, the first teams batting on the field would like to score more runs with the outfield being quick.

Though there could be some advantages for the spinners, but mostly its a batter-friendly surface.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, DC vs GT?

The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

When will the DC vs GT match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday (April 4).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans will be available on Jio Cinema.