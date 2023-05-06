Seated at the bottom of the Indian Premier League this season, Delhi Capitals is all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 50 in Delhi. In the previous encounter, RCB won against DC in Bangalore.
In the last match played, DC won against Gujarat Titans by five runs as they defended 130. On the other side, RCB too won their previous fixture and defended 126 as they bowled out Lucknow for 108.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and has opted to bat first.
Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Pitch report:
The pitch at Kotla tends to be slow. So don’t expect a high-scoring match in Delhi.
When will the DC vs RCB match start?
The IPL 2023 match, DC vs RCB, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (May 6).
How to watch it on TV?
The IPL match between DC vs RCB will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
How to watch live streaming?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, DC vs RCB, will be available on Jio Cinema.
