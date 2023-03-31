The Indian Premiere League (IPL) return to Indian screens and mind today on 31 March, Friday. As the cricket festival returns to so does the frenzy of community watching. Friends plan viewing parties for their favourite teams playing.

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the return of the IPL Fan Parks after a gap of three years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced that the IPL Fan Parks will return this year , after a gap of three years, when this has stopped owing to the Covid pandemic.

The TATA IPL Fan Parks will be spread across 45 cities – Surat, Madurai, Kota, Hubli, Dehradun to name a few – and over 20 States and 2 Union Territories this season, read the press release.

Every weekend – throughout the duration of the tournament – there will be five fan parks.

The 16th season of the IPL will kickstart with a clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 31 March and the same day will witness the first fan park of the season in Madurai.

According to the press release people will have access to fan parks till 28 May from as many as five Fan Parks across Jammu, Jamshedpur, Pallakad, Jorhat and Bhopal.

Check list for Fan Parks here

1 Meerut-1 and 2 April

2 Agra - 6 and 7 May

3 Ghazipur- 20 and 21 May

4 Bikaner - 1 and 2 April

5 Jodhpur - 8 and 9 April

6 Kota -13 and 14 May

7 Krishnanagar - 1 and 2 April

8 Cooch Behar - 13 and 14 May

9 Solapur Maharashtra 1 & 2 April

10 Ratnagiri - 8 and 9 April

11 Kolhapur -29 and 30 April

12 Madurai - 31 March and 1 April

13 Tirunelveli - 8 and 9 April

14 Tiruchirappalli -15 and 16 April

15 Coimbatore -13 and 14 May

16 Dehradun - 8 and 9 April

17 Bhubaneshwar - 8 and 9 April

18 Rourkela 15 and 16 April

19 Una - 15 and 16 April

20 Bilaspur- 22 and 23 April

21 Rajkot Gujarat (Saurashtra CA)- 15 and 16 April

22 Surat - 22 and 23 April

23 Nadiad - 29 and 30 April

24 Hubli - 15 and 16 April

25 Belagavi-22 and 23 April

26 Shivamogga-6 and 7 May

27 Mysore- 20 and 21 May

28 Dhanbad - 22 and 23 April

29 Jamshedpur- 28 May

30 Pondicherry - 22 and 23 April

31 Patiala - 29 and 30 April

32 Muzaffarpur - 29 and 30 April

33 Tirupati - 29 and 30 April

34 Guntur 6 and 7 May

35 Jabalpur - 6 and 7 May

36 Gwalior - 20 and 21 May

37 Bhopal - 28 May

38 Gangtok - 6 and 7 May

39 Bhillai - 13 and14 May

40 Warangal - 13 and 14 May

41 Nizamabad- 20 and 21 May

42 Tezpur - 20 and 21 May

43 Jorhat - 28 May

44 Jammu - 28 May

45 Palakkad - 28 May