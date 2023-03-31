Fan parks return after three years for IPL 2023. Check list of cities, dates here3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- The TATA Indian Premiere League has released the list of cities and dates where the fan parks will be organised.
- Every weekend – throughout the duration of the tournament – there will be five fan parks.
The Indian Premiere League (IPL) return to Indian screens and mind today on 31 March, Friday. As the cricket festival returns to so does the frenzy of community watching. Friends plan viewing parties for their favourite teams playing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×