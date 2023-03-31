The Indian Premiere League (IPL) return to Indian screens and mind today on 31 March, Friday. As the cricket festival returns to so does the frenzy of community watching. Friends plan viewing parties for their favourite teams playing.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced that the IPL Fan Parks will return this year , after a gap of three years, when this has stopped owing to the Covid pandemic.
The TATA IPL Fan Parks will be spread across 45 cities – Surat, Madurai, Kota, Hubli, Dehradun to name a few – and over 20 States and 2 Union Territories this season, read the press release.
Every weekend – throughout the duration of the tournament – there will be five fan parks.
The 16th season of the IPL will kickstart with a clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 31 March and the same day will witness the first fan park of the season in Madurai.
According to the press release people will have access to fan parks till 28 May from as many as five Fan Parks across Jammu, Jamshedpur, Pallakad, Jorhat and Bhopal.
Check list for Fan Parks here
1 Meerut-1 and 2 April
3 Ghazipur- 20 and 21 May
4 Bikaner - 1 and 2 April
5 Jodhpur - 8 and 9 April
7 Krishnanagar - 1 and 2 April
8 Cooch Behar - 13 and 14 May
9 Solapur Maharashtra 1 & 2 April
10 Ratnagiri - 8 and 9 April
11 Kolhapur -29 and 30 April
12 Madurai - 31 March and 1 April
13 Tirunelveli - 8 and 9 April
14 Tiruchirappalli -15 and 16 April
15 Coimbatore -13 and 14 May
16 Dehradun - 8 and 9 April
17 Bhubaneshwar - 8 and 9 April
18 Rourkela 15 and 16 April
20 Bilaspur- 22 and 23 April
21 Rajkot Gujarat (Saurashtra CA)- 15 and 16 April
22 Surat - 22 and 23 April
23 Nadiad - 29 and 30 April
24 Hubli - 15 and 16 April
25 Belagavi-22 and 23 April
26 Shivamogga-6 and 7 May
28 Dhanbad - 22 and 23 April
30 Pondicherry - 22 and 23 April
31 Patiala - 29 and 30 April
32 Muzaffarpur - 29 and 30 April
33 Tirupati - 29 and 30 April
35 Jabalpur - 6 and 7 May
36 Gwalior - 20 and 21 May
39 Bhillai - 13 and14 May
40 Warangal - 13 and 14 May
41 Nizamabad- 20 and 21 May
42 Tezpur - 20 and 21 May
