IPL 2023 GT Vs KKR: Shami, Gill, Shankar lead Titans to 7-wickets win over Knights1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 07:58 PM IST
After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl. In reply, KKR batters scored 179 runs in 20 overs, which GT chased with 13 balls remaining.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans on 29 April defeated the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in the 16th season of Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens.
