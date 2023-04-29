Defending champions Gujarat Titans on 29 April defeated the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in the 16th season of Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens.
After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl. In reply, KKR batters scored 179 runs in 20 overs, which GT chased with 13 balls remaining.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
