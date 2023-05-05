IPL 2023 GT Vs RR: Royals succumb to Afghan spinners, bundled out to 118 against Titans2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:34 PM IST
RR's batting unit collapsed as no batter stepped up to fight against GT's firing bowling attack.
Fiery bowling spells from defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bundled out Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 118 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.
