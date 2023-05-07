The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today at 3.30 pm. GT has previously beaten LSG by seven runs in the tournament. In their last matches, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) while LSG's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was called off due to rain.

In GT's win over RR, Wriddhiman Saha scored 41 runs off 34 balls in the run chase, while Rashid Khan took three wickets for GT in the first innings. Ayush Badoni played a quickfire knock of 59 runs off 33 deliveries in LSG's match against CSK, but the game was abandoned due to rain with four balls remaining.

As the IPL 2023 season progresses, the match between GT and LSG is expected to be an exciting encounter, and fans will be looking forward to watching their favorite players perform on the field.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (GT): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Pitch report:

The venue offers a batter-friendly track and tends to help the spinners. However, the pacers can also extract assistance from the surface if they bowl in the right areas.

When will the RR vs GT match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday (May 7).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, will be available on Jio Cinema.