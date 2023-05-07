IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants preview, livestreaming and more2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 03:14 PM IST
The match between GT and LSG is expected to be an exciting encounter, and fans will be looking forward to watching their favorite players perform on the field.
The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today at 3.30 pm. GT has previously beaten LSG by seven runs in the tournament. In their last matches, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) while LSG's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was called off due to rain.
