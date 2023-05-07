The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today at 3.30 pm. GT has previously beaten LSG by seven runs in the tournament. In their last matches, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) while LSG's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was called off due to rain.

