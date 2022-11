IPL 2023: Here is how squads of 10 teams stand ahead of the auction

Inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals have released nine players in total comprising four Indians and five overseas players, leaving them with a purse of ₹13.2 crore. The players released include James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Rassie van der Dussen among others. Tuesday was the last date to announce the full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of the mini auction, scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

