IPL 2023: KKR spinners bundle out RCB for 123, clinch 81-run win5 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:31 PM IST
- Chakravarty destroyed RCB's top-order, sending back Harshal Patel, promoted up the order for a duck and Glenn Maxwell for five off seven balls
A superb performance by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy and debutant Suyash Sharma helped the home side clinch an 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×