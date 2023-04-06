IPL 2023: KKR spinners bundle out RCB for 123, clinch 81-run win

RCB spinners continued to dominate as Gurbaz's knock was ended by Karn Sharma after he was caught by Akash for 57 off 44 balls. His knock had six fours and three sixes. A catch by Virat Kohli helped Karn get the big wicket of Andre Russell for a golden duck. Half of the KKR line-up was in the pavilion for 89 runs in 11.3 overs.