IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB: Jason Roy, Nitish Rana help Riders to set target of 201 runs for Challengers to chase
By the completion of 20 overs, KKR had scored 200 runs after losing 5 wickets.
The Kolkata Knight Riders' on Wednesday set a target of 201 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore to chase at 10.05 runs per over.
Playing their 8th match in the TATA IPL 2023 in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are clashing at the Eden Garden on 26 April.
With the pitch suggesting a boast for the batting-friendly surface, one should have chosen batting after winning the toss. But, despite winning the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli chose to bowl first, citing some assistance for the spinners.
Opening to bat first, KKR batters Jason Roy and Narayan Jagadeesan did a fabulous job today. The opening pair gave a solid start to the innings, with Roy completing his half century and scored 56 runs in 29 before being sent back to the pavilion in the 10 over by KKR's Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Prior to that, in the same over, Vijaykumar Vyshak departed another set batter Narayan Jagadeesan who scored 27 runs in 29 balls.
Following this, reliable Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Nitish Rana set their foot on the pitch and built another good partnership. Iyer too scored well and was dismissed in the 18th over by Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva. He scored 31 runs in 26 balls. Hasaranga also departed KKR skipper Rana who was about to complete his half-century. He scored 48 runs in 21 balls.
By the completion of 20 overs, KKR had scored 200 runs after losing 5 wickets.
For RCB, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva picked two wickets each. While, Mohammed Siraj clinched one wicket.
Looking at the current IPL points table, RCB stands at the 5th spot with 4 wins and 3 losses, while KKR is at the 8th position with 2 wins and 5 losses.
