Having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in their previous fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders are all a set to face Punjab Kings in the India Premier League match at Eden Gardens from 7:30 pm onwards on Monday.
On the contrary, Punjab Kings lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians by six wickets.
Looking at the IPL 2023 points table, Punjab Kings is standing at the 7th spot with 5 wins and 5 loses, while KKR is at the 8th spot, with 4 wins and 6 loses.
So far, KKR and PBKS have faced each other 31 times in IPL. KKR have emerged victorious in 20 matches, whereas PBKS have won only 11. In the last 5 encounters, the Kings have won three matches against the Knight Riders.
Probable Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Pitch report:
The venue (Eden Gardens) offers a batter-friendly track and trends say, the batting team wins the match. So, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a huge total on the board.
When will the PBKS vs KKR match start?
The IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (May 8).
How to watch it on TV?
The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
How to watch live streaming?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.
