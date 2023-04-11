Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan was penalized for throwing away his helmet after taking the winning run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during an IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Avesh admitted to level 1 offense 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," added the statement.

Offense 2.2 is about the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match."

In a nail-biting match, LSG defeated RCB by one wicket and as Avesh Khan took the winning run, he threw away his helmet while celebrating the finish. Some veteran players also objected to the behavior and now the player is penalized.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also reprimanded for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. The amount fine was ₹12 lakh, which is imposed for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct for the first time.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," said a statement from the league.

Opening the innings for RCB, Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis provided a strong foundation for their team by scoring 96 runs together without losing any wickets. After Kohli's wicket, Glenn Maxwell took the responsibility on his shoulders and the team touched a whopping 212 runs.

LSG got off to a poor start in their pursuit of 213 runs, losing three wickets and only managing to score 23 runs in the first four overs. However, things turned around for them when KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis formed a crucial partnership of 76 runs for the fourth wicket.

The wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the game became a last-ball last-wicket match when Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi managed to score one run on the last ball and take away the game home.