IPL 2023: LSG pacer Avesh Khan penalised for throwing away helmet2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:36 PM IST
- In a nail-biting match, LSG defeated RCB by one wicket and as Avesh Khan took the winning run, he threw away his helmet while celebrating the finish
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan was penalized for throwing away his helmet after taking the winning run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during an IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
