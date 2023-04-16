IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- Mumbai Indians were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians will face an uphill task against the firepower of Kolkata Knight Riders batters when the teams clash on Sunday in their IPL contest, with both former champions looking to put their campaigns back on track.
