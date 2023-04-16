Mumbai Indians will face an uphill task against the firepower of Kolkata Knight Riders batters when the teams clash on Sunday in their IPL contest, with both former champions looking to put their campaigns back on track.

While Mumbai Indians were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens.

However, despite winning the previous game, the most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians, will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023.

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fifth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.

MI will bank on their young guns Tim David, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan to fire, given that KKR have shown incredible fight right till the end to pull off a stunning win against Gujarat Titans, and fight till the last ball against SRH. Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7.

Besides, skipper Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shardul Thakur have been among runs for KKR, which indicates MI will have to be at their best in all departments.

Here’s MI’s likely XI vs KKR according to Hindustan Times:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera.

All-Rounders: Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.

Impact Player

MI could select from Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh and Sandeep Warrier for the Impact Player role.

Here’s KKR’s likely XI vs MI according to Hindustan Times:

Openers: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer.

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player

Depending on whether they bat or field first, KKR could rely on Suyash Sharma or Venkatesh Iyer for the Impact Player role.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, MI vs KKR?.

The IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the MI VS KKR match start?.

The IPL 2023 match,Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday(April 16).

How to watch it on TV?.

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Kinght Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?.

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Jio Cinema.