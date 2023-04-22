Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings started their 16th Indian Premier League season with two wins, however in their next four matches managed to register only one success. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians started on a descending note, but soon got its track back.

The 5-time IPL champions -- Mumbai Indians -- played 5 matches, out of which won 3 and lost 2.

On 22 April, MI will host PBKS in the 31st game of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the current IPL rankings, MI stands at 6th spot, while PBKS stand at the seventh place.

MI vs PBKS pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium is expected to offer a batter-friendly track, but bowlers may also find click some wickets if they maintain good line and length. Since the sky looks clear and the pitch appears batters friendly, it is expected to be a high-scoring match.

Probable XIs:

MI: Rohit Sharma(C), SA Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, H Shokeen, C Green, Piyush Chawla, N Wadhera, AS Tendulkar, Ishan Kishan(wk), JP Behrendorff

Punjab Kings: Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh, SM Curran(C), A Taide, MW Short, LS Livingstone, JM Sharma(wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Where is the IPL 2023 match, MI vs PBKS?

The IPL 2023 match, MI vs PBKS, will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the MI vs PBKS match start?

The IPL 2023 match, MI vs PBKS, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (April 22).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between MI vs PBKS will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers MI vs PBKS, will be available on Jio Cinema.