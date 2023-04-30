IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Match preview, pitch report, live streaming and more2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 03:52 PM IST
The 37th match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 pm onwards.
Sitting at the 9th spot in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will play their 8th match against second seeded Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April.
