Sitting at the 9th spot in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will play their 8th match against second seeded Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April.

The five-time IPL winning team -- MI -- has till now disappointed with its performance in the current season and in its previous match against Gujarat Titans, it faced an embarrassing defeat.

Considering two significant moments -- it will be the 1000th match in the IPL at Wandkhede and Rohit Sharma's 36th birthday -- this match appears more special. Also, Mumbai has picked this day to also celebrate his ten years as their captain.

So for the MI squad, the best gift they can give to Sharma is a win against the guest in the home ground. Else, it will be tough for the MI to get back in the league.

For RR, which defeated four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in the previous match, their morale is high. They are currently in the second spot and would like to top the charts.

MI vs RR pitch report:

The pitch of Wankhede Stadium is expected benefit batters. Like every match, the toss-winning skipper is likely to choose bat, as average of first-innings score at this pitch is around 180. There is a very less likelihood of rains in Mumbai and the temperature will range between 30 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

Probable Playing XIs?

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Where is the IPL 2023 match, MI vs RR?

The 37th match of the TATA IPL 2023 between MI and RR will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the MI vs RR match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 30).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, will be available on Jio Cinema.