IPL 2023 opening match TV viewership up 29%, digital claims peak concurrency of 1.6 cr

IPL 2023 opening match TV viewership up 29%, digital claims peak concurrency of 1.6 cr2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Disney Star claimed that the consumption went up by 47% to 8.7 billion minutes on IPL opening day, while 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day
New Delhi: The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started with a big bang with viewers coming back to watch the cricket extravaganza across TV and digital platforms.
