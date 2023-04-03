IPL 2023 opening match TV viewership up 29%, digital claims peak concurrency of 1.6 cr

“The massive growth in viewing time is a testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building our broadcast, continuing dominance of linear television as the preferred platform for viewing of live cricket and most of all, the relationship we share with cricket fans. This also reiterates the popularity of the tournament as the premier cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour of serving fans through the power of storytelling, the best-in-class coverage and customisation at scale," said Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star.