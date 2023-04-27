IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match preview, pitch report, live streaming, more2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:16 PM IST
- CSK will look forward to playing against RR and settling the scores of the previous match, while RR will enter their home ground with confidence and will use the team unity to their advantage
After the nail-biting finish in Chennai, the TATA IPL is bracing for another thriller as Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Cricket fans cannot forget the last-ball thriller they witnessed during the last match, with MS Dhoni on the crease and 5 needed off the last ball. Somehow, RR's Sandeep Sharma saved the day, but this time CSK will attack like an injured lion.
