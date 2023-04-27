After the nail-biting finish in Chennai, the TATA IPL is bracing for another thriller as Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Cricket fans cannot forget the last-ball thriller they witnessed during the last match, with MS Dhoni on the crease and 5 needed off the last ball. Somehow, RR's Sandeep Sharma saved the day, but this time CSK will attack like an injured lion.

For Sanju Samson, to play like winners will be crucial as the team is coming from multiple defeats, and not winning today can be a sure-shot ticket out of the Top 4. The table-toppers CSK have to just follow their skipper, the legendary MS Dhoni and for god's sake limit their extra deliveries.

Overall, CSK will look forward to playing against RR and settling the scores of the previous match, while RR will enter their home ground with confidence and will use the team unity to their advantage, as it has worked so far in the tournament.

RR vs CSK pitch report

The pitch of Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be slow and will surely benefit spinners. Like every match, the toss-winning skipper is likely to choose fielding, as average of first-innings score at this pitch is around 165. There is a very less likelihood of rains in Jaipur and the temperature will range between 27 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RR vs CSK?

The 37th match of the TATA IPL 2023 between RR and CSK will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

When will the RR vs CSK match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 27).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.